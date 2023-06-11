Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $96.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

