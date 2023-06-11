Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$12.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.83. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$6.07 and a one year high of C$14.44.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
