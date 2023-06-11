M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Insider Acquires £26,720 in Stock

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) insider Dominic Agace bought 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £26,720 ($33,217.30).

M Winkworth Price Performance

WINK opened at GBX 165 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.95. M Winkworth PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.80 ($2.58).

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,333.33%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.