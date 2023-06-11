Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $406.01

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.01 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 468.70 ($5.83). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 464.50 ($5.77), with a volume of 57,617 shares traded.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.79. The firm has a market cap of £186.68 million, a P/E ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 0.43.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -843.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Manchester & London Investment Trust
Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.
