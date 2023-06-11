Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$1.70

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.75.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$304.84 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.48. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

