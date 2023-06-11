Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

