Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after buying an additional 126,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.04. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.