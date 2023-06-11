Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

