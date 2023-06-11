Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $13.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

