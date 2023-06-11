Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977 shares of company stock worth $2,391,550. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 526,385 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

