Metahero Trading Down 12.7% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and approximately $293,250.93 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

