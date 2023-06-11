M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Lowered to GBX 208 at Berenberg Bank

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.44) to GBX 194 ($2.41) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

M&G Stock Performance

M&G stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

