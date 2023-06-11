Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.52, but opened at $12.91. Mission Produce shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 100,667 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock worth $519,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.