Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,824 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $307.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.78. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

