Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

