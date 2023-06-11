Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $473,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after acquiring an additional 161,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.68 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

