Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $601,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $184.84 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

