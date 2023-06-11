Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.