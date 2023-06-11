NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.95 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

