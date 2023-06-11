National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

