National Bankshares Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$20.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$843.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$18.25 and a 12 month high of C$25.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

