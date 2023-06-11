Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
