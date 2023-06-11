Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $100.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

