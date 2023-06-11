Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $288.44

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.44 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.15). Numis shares last traded at GBX 333 ($4.14), with a volume of 85,366 shares.

Numis Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £366.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,650.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21.

Numis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Numis’s payout ratio is 70,000.00%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

