NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
NWF Group Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NWF Group stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.36) on Friday. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of £133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 731.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.57.
About NWF Group
