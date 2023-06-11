NWF Group (LON:NWF) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NWF Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NWF Group stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.36) on Friday. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 212 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of £133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 731.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.57.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

