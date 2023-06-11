NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.23. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 33,500 shares traded.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

