OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $23.50 Average PT from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,890.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $311,175. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 221,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,957 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 877,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $969.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.88.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

