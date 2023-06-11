OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

OFS Credit stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.38. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 17.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

