OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

