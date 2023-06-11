OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.