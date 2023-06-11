O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $945.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $945.93.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %
O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $906.99 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $911.63 and its 200 day moving average is $856.66.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.