Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OR opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.09%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

