Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CEO Sells $2,480,817.22 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

