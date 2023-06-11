Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,796,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469,261 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $62,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,947,828 shares of company stock worth $27,292,172 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.54, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

