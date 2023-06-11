Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of RTX opened at $99.34 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
