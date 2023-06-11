Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes $204,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

