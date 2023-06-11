Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $227.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

