Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYC. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $304.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.64 and its 200 day moving average is $300.20.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

