PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

PMT stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,708,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,970 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,485,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

