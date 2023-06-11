Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

ED stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

