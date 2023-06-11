Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $3.24 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

PM stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

