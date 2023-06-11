Penumbra, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.67.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $323.09 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $327.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,019.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.29.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,416 shares of company stock worth $7,271,106 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.