Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
