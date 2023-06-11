Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:PBR)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2023

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.