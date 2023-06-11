Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$3.81. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 250 shares.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.81.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early to later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector except materials, real estate & energy.

