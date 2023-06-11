Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $204.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $278.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

