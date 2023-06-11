Piper Sandler Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.83.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %

NOW opened at $534.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.