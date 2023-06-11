Piper Sandler Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.83.
ServiceNow Stock Down 0.2 %
NOW opened at $534.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $563.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.