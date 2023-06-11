Piper Sandler Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $61.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.
DocuSign Price Performance
DocuSign stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.91, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.
Insider Transactions at DocuSign
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 279,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.