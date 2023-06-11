Piper Sandler Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.02.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

