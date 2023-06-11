Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $15.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Plains GP Stock Down 2.2 %

PAGP opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

