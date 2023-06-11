Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 30.4 %

PL opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 74.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $383,561,250,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $4,350,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4,954.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 734,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 720,312 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 88,531 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

