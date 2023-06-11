Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $3.95. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 5,355,355 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil purchased 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $15,040 over the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 41.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,260,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,157 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Recommended Stories

